Agenda — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 27 regular meeting and July 1 special meeting.
• Selection of payment option for the ACCO Self Insured Group (SIG) Property & Liability coverage for Muskogee County.
• Elevator Maintenance contract with KONE.
• Petition to take in approximately one-eighth mile of South 135th Street East lying south of East 234th Street South in Muskogee County District 2.
• Contract between Oktaha Public Schools and Muskogee County Sheriff's Department for service of deputy.
• Annual dues to Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD) in amount of $7,112.
• Application and road crossing permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for road bore at 1200 E. 83rd St. E. in District 1.
• Purchase of water rescue craft for Emergence Management utilizing ARPA funds.
• Purchase of Mobile Command Medical Response Trailer Emergency Management utilizing ARPA funds.
