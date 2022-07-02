Agenda — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 27 regular meeting and July 1 special meeting.

• Selection of payment option for the ACCO Self Insured Group (SIG) Property & Liability coverage for Muskogee County.

• Elevator Maintenance contract with KONE.

• Petition to take in approximately one-eighth mile of South 135th Street East lying south of East 234th Street South in Muskogee County District 2.

• Contract between Oktaha Public Schools and Muskogee County Sheriff's Department for service of deputy.

• Annual dues to Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD) in amount of $7,112.

• Application and road crossing permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for road bore at 1200 E. 83rd St. E. in District 1.

• Purchase of water rescue craft for Emergence Management utilizing ARPA funds.

• Purchase of Mobile Command Medical Response Trailer Emergency Management utilizing ARPA funds. 

