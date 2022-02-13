AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 7 regular meeting.
• Construction contract between District 1 and Fort Gibson Schools.
• Declaration by District 2 of the following surplus property: Five 2016 John Deere Graders, ID#’s D307-0248, D307-0251, D307-0250, D307-0249, D307-0247.
• Resolutions for the disposition by District 2 of the following equipment: Dynapac Roller, Serial #294-D30; Ingersoll-Rand DD-125 Double Drum, ID# D320-0209; F#D Utility Truck Ford, ID# D301-0225; 1975 M&D 150 BBL Tank Trailer, ID# D348-0218; 2001 Chevrolet, ID#302-0238; Chevrolet ID# D301-0222; D307-0247; 2016 John Deere Grader, ID# 307-0248; 2016 John Deere Grader, ID# D307-0249; 2016 John Deere Grader, ID# D307-0250; 2016 John Deere Grader, ID# D307-0251.
• Memorandum of understanding with Muscogee Nation concerning Indian Reservation Roads.
• Submission of grant application to the Ruby Foundation for Muskogee County Transit Authority.
• Proposal from Summit Fire & Security to provide materials, install and program a Silent Knight fire alarm system for Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
• Matters related to COVID-19.
• Solicitation of bids for a truck for Wainwright Fire Department.
