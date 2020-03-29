WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
INFORMATION: Due to restrictions against public gatherings of more than 10 people, the public is encouraged to view the meeting as it streams live on the Muskogee County Facebook page.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders and monthly reports.
• Minutes of the March 23 regular meeting.
• Minutes of the March 18 emergency meeting.
• Minutes of the March 24 emergency meeting.
• Minutes of the March 25 emergency meeting.
• Change order submitted by Pinnacle Telecom for reactivation of a telecommunications line.
• Change order submitted by Pinnacle Telecom for two telecommunications lines for Muskogee County Emergency Management.
• Application and utility permit options for the commissioners to have an inspector on site during a road cut or bore.
• Application and utility permit agreement between District 3 and Okmulgee County Rural Water District No. 20 to cut the road at 3470 N. 224th West, Haskell.
• Yard maintenance agreement between Don Daley and Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department.
• Service agreement with Hyper Reach Mass Notification.
• Bid No. 13 – Weed spraying in district rights of way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.