AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 1 regular meeting.
• Presentation and possible resolution for participation in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Program.
• Use of the SIG Deductible Fund, in the amount of $20,125.00 for a claim by the Sheriff’s department for a 2018 Explorer from accident on 01/12/2021.
• Use of the SIG Deductible Fund, in the amount of $5,767.77 for a collision loss claim by the Sheriff’s department stemming from a collision with a deer in the roadway on 01/25/2021.
• Conveyance of the following properties to the City of Muskogee: W132.80 on South 2 Less PT to R/R Block 297; Loves AP W50 S100 Block 15.
• Recognition and a Letter of Resignation for Excise/Equalization Board member John Moffit.
• Agreement between Taft Fire Dept. & Muskogee City County E911 Trust Authority.
• Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Muscogee Creek Nation, for new bridge construction.
CONSIDERATION, DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING A RESOLUTION SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON FEBRUARY 22, 2021, CONCERNING THE PROPOSAL BY THE MUSKOGEE COUNTY ECONOMIC AUTHORITY AND THE MUSKOGEE CITY-COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY TO REFER THE 2021 GOLTB PROGRAM TO THE REGISTERED VOTERS OF MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA; DIRECTING THE COUNTY CLERK TO PROVIDE NOTICE OF SAID PUBLIC HEARING; AND CONTAINING OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO.
• COVID-19.
