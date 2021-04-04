AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 29 regular meeting.

• Lease/purchase agreement between District 2 and ODOT for a 2020 140 SW Motor Grader on the Revolving Fund.

• Award letter for the Emergency Management Performance Grant.

• Maintenance contract between the Assessor’s Office and Graphic Resources & Repro, Inc.

• Revised Schedule of Rental Payments for the Mountain View Fire Dept. purchase of a 2020 Ford F550 Truck.

• District 3 disposal of equipment.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment, for various projects in the amount of $8,500.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $6,000.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $8,000.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Souter Limestone for gravel on various projects in the amount of $10,000.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to APAC for gravel for various projects in the amount of $20,000.

• COVID-19.

New Business

