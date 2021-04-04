AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 29 regular meeting.
• Lease/purchase agreement between District 2 and ODOT for a 2020 140 SW Motor Grader on the Revolving Fund.
• Award letter for the Emergency Management Performance Grant.
• Maintenance contract between the Assessor’s Office and Graphic Resources & Repro, Inc.
• Revised Schedule of Rental Payments for the Mountain View Fire Dept. purchase of a 2020 Ford F550 Truck.
• District 3 disposal of equipment.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment, for various projects in the amount of $8,500.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $6,000.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $8,000.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Souter Limestone for gravel on various projects in the amount of $10,000.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to APAC for gravel for various projects in the amount of $20,000.
• COVID-19.
New Business
