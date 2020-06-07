AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 1 regular meeting.
• Memorandum of understanding among Oklahoma State University, the Muskogee County Health Department and the city of Muskogee.
• Request for declaration authorizing disposal of surplus equipment possessed by the Muskogee County Health Department, including: (1) Helmer Pharmacy Refrigerator, Inventory ID# 222.009; (3) Credenzas, ID# 104.14 & no ID#; (8) Bookcases, ID# 106.32, 106.33, 106.03, 106.34, 106.4 & no ID#; (7) Desks, ID# 105.31, 105.25, 105.41, 105.64, 105.65, 105.74 & 105.63; (1) Round Table, ID# 110.43; (7) file cabinets, ID# 104.5, 104.8, 104.13, 108.70 & no ID#; (1) drop-leaf table w/4 chairs, ID# 110.045; (1) desk unit, no ID#; (1) table, no ID#; (1) conference table, No ID#, (10) Red Chairs, no ID#s, (2) 2 Door file cabinets, no ID#, (1) Sony VCR Player, no ID#, (1) RCA VCR Player, no ID#, (1) Weather Radio, ID# 538.001; (1) Coat Rack, No ID#; (1) Desk w/credenza, no ID#; (1) 2 Drawer File Cabinet, no ID#; (1) Lateral File, ID# 104.69; (1) Wooden Clown Decoration, no ID#; (1) Cabinet, ID# 109.4
• Contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Purple Wave Auction for the sale of surplused property.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and the National Police Dog Foundation for a Heat Alarm Grant.
• Food service agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Tiger Correctional Services.
• Any issues related to COVID-19 pandemic and local response efforts.
• Bid No. 18 – Mowing services for county-owned property.
• Bid No. 19 – Troubleshooting and repair of elevator at Muskogee County Courthouse parking garage.
