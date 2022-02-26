AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 22 regular meetings.
• Request by District 3 to buy back a 2017 John Deere 672 Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW672GPGF677831, from Yellowhouse Machinery in the amount of $174,643.60. To be financed by lending institution offering the lowest rate.
• Financing for purchase byDistrict 3 of a 2017 John Deere 672 Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW672GPGF677831, in the amount of $174,643.60.
• Application and utility permit requested by Windstream Communications for a road bore at the following location: West 43rd Street South, East 43rd Street South and Cherokee Drive.
• Transfer of appropriations for Muskogee County Health Department from Capital Outlay Account to Travel Account.
• Acceptance of Eric Petty Drive to be included in District 1 inventory of county roads.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Road project in District 1, Harris Road Project-Phase 1, to be paid utilizing ARPA Funds.
