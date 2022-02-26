AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 22 regular meetings.

• Request by District 3 to buy back a 2017 John Deere 672 Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW672GPGF677831, from Yellowhouse Machinery in the amount of $174,643.60. To be financed by lending institution offering the lowest rate.

• Financing for purchase byDistrict 3 of a 2017 John Deere 672 Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW672GPGF677831, in the amount of $174,643.60.

• Application and utility permit requested by Windstream Communications for a road bore at the following location: West 43rd Street South, East 43rd Street South and Cherokee Drive.

• Transfer  of appropriations for Muskogee County Health Department from Capital Outlay Account to Travel Account.

• Acceptance of Eric Petty Drive to be included in District 1 inventory of county roads.

• Matters relating to COVID-19.

• Road project in District 1, Harris Road Project-Phase 1, to be paid utilizing ARPA Funds.

