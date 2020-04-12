WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
INFORMATION:
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 6 regular meeting.
• Agreement with USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services Division for wildlife damage management activities.
• Bid No. 12: Purchase of office purchase for the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and awarded bidder for the purchase of office purchase.
• Service Agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff and Oklahoma Chiller Corp.
• Contract with Sunburst Spraying for spraying of rights of way along county roads.
• Muskogee County Employee Assistance, EAP, Program.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic and local response efforts.
• Bid No. 14: Mountain View Fire Department Cab/Chassis Brush Truck.
