WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

INFORMATION: 

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 6 regular meeting.

• Agreement with USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services Division for wildlife damage management activities.

• Bid No. 12: Purchase of office purchase for the Muskogee County Health Department.

• Contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and awarded bidder for the purchase of office purchase.

• Service Agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff and Oklahoma Chiller Corp.

• Contract with Sunburst Spraying for spraying of rights of way along county roads.

• Muskogee County Employee Assistance, EAP, Program.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic and local response efforts.

• Bid No. 14: Mountain View Fire Department Cab/Chassis Brush Truck.

