AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 17 regular meeting and Aug. 19 special meeting.

• Agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Smith Detection.

• Contract between Wainwright Fire Department and Light em Up Emergency Equipment for the purchase of 2003 Pierce Contender Pumper Truck.

• Lease Purchase for Wainwright Fire Dept. purchase of 2003 Pierce Contender Pumper Truck.

• Resolution to participate in the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.

• Application for the Fiscal Year 2021 REAP Grant.

• Payment No. 6 — 324A Claim Form for engineering for waterline relocation on South Fork LWC, State Project No. J3-3051(04).

• Payment No. 1 — 324A Claim Form for construction for waterline relocation on South Fork LWC, State Project No. J3-3051(04).

•  Detention Services Agreement with CommunityWorks LLC.

• Paper recycling for county offices.

• Elevator maintenance.

• Issues related to COVID-19.

• Authorization to use deductible fund to pay a claim for the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $4,741.19.  

• Expenditure from the 105 account by District 3 to APAC Central for various chip and seal projects. 

• Expenditure from the 105 account by District 1 To APAC Central for West Davis Field Road project. 

