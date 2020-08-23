AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 17 regular meeting and Aug. 19 special meeting.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Smith Detection.
• Contract between Wainwright Fire Department and Light em Up Emergency Equipment for the purchase of 2003 Pierce Contender Pumper Truck.
• Lease Purchase for Wainwright Fire Dept. purchase of 2003 Pierce Contender Pumper Truck.
• Resolution to participate in the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.
• Application for the Fiscal Year 2021 REAP Grant.
• Payment No. 6 — 324A Claim Form for engineering for waterline relocation on South Fork LWC, State Project No. J3-3051(04).
• Payment No. 1 — 324A Claim Form for construction for waterline relocation on South Fork LWC, State Project No. J3-3051(04).
• Detention Services Agreement with CommunityWorks LLC.
• Paper recycling for county offices.
• Elevator maintenance.
• Issues related to COVID-19.
• Authorization to use deductible fund to pay a claim for the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $4,741.19.
• Expenditure from the 105 account by District 3 to APAC Central for various chip and seal projects.
• Expenditure from the 105 account by District 1 To APAC Central for West Davis Field Road project.
