WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the Feb. 8 regular meeting and minutes of the Feb. 10 emergency meeting.

• Presentation and possible resolution for participation in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program.

• Corrected resolution authorizing participation in the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.

• Purchase contract for a 2021 Mack Truck by District 1 from Bruckner Truck Sales Inc., utilizing the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund for fiscal year 2021.

• Agreement between Wainwright Fire Department and the Muskogee City-County E-911 Trust Authority.

• Appointment of a representative to work with the state on Muskogee County redistricting.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

