AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 3 regular meeting.
• Change order from Williams Contracting for negative $9,393 concerning the remodel at Muskogee County Heath Department.
• Change order from Williams Contracting for $30,353 concerning the remodel at Muskogee County Heath Department.
• Janitorial contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Statewide Commercial Cleaning related to Bid No. 1.
• Lease agreement between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and MailFinance.
• Agreement between OSU Extension Office and Security Alarms.
• Elevator maintenance.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) upon the advice of counsel to discuss pending litigation of Tax Roll Corrections Complaint of Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Inc., Case No. CU-19-612, in the District Court of Muskogee County, State of Oklahoma, and take action, if necessary, after reconvening in open session.
