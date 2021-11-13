WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 8 regular meeting.
• Declaration of Surplus from District 2 of the certain items identified by separate list.
• Purchase of a backhoe off state contract for burials by District 2, utilizing ARPA Funds.
• Purchase of a backhoe off state contract for burials by District 1, utilizing ARPA funds.
• Purchase of a track hoe for burials by District 3 utilizing ARPA funds.
• Agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Inc.
• Interlocal agreement with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority for the construction of an industrial access road from the intersection of Dal-Tile Road and Smith Ferry Road, west to South 24th Street West, and then south to the southern boundary of Lot 6 and Lot 7 of John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Transfer of funds from the CARES Act account to each district for reimbursement of expenditures.
• Software quote from VIP Technology to Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
• Service agreement between Smith Detection and Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Presentation of the fiscal year 2022 budget agreement from Todd Trennepohl, OSU Extension Office.
• Interlocal agreement with the city of Muskogee for a project on 53rd Street South from U.S. 64 to Gulick Street.
