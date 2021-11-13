WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 8 regular meeting. 

• Declaration of Surplus from District 2 of the certain items identified by separate list. 

• Purchase of a backhoe off state contract for burials by District 2, utilizing ARPA Funds. 

• Purchase of a backhoe off state contract for burials by District 1, utilizing ARPA funds. 

• Purchase of a track hoe for burials by District 3 utilizing ARPA funds. 

• Agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Inc. 

• Interlocal agreement with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority for the construction of an industrial access road from the intersection of Dal-Tile Road and Smith Ferry Road, west to South 24th Street West, and then south to the southern boundary of Lot 6 and Lot 7 of John T. Griffin Industrial Park. 

• Transfer of funds from the CARES Act account to each district for reimbursement of expenditures.

• Software quote from VIP Technology to Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.

• Service agreement between Smith Detection and Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.

• Matters relating to COVID-19. 

• Presentation of the fiscal year 2022 budget agreement from Todd Trennepohl, OSU Extension Office.

• Interlocal agreement with the city of Muskogee for a project on 53rd Street South from U.S. 64 to Gulick Street.

