AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July26 regular meeting, July 19 special meeting, and the July 27 and July 30 emergency meetings.
• Plat of Quail Creek Sixth Addition located as follows: Part of the SW 1/4 of Section 24, Township 14 North, Range 18 East, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• Resolution authorizing participation in the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.
• Agreement between the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Muskogee County Health Department about vaccines.
• Agreement between the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Muskogee County Health Department about disparities.
• Muskogee County Health Department's contract for nurse.
• Contract with Community Works for services at the Cleveland County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
• Contract with Community Works for services at the Pottawatomie County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
• Any matters related to COVID-19.
• Resolution authorizing the appointment of trustees to Muskogee County Industrial Authority for the purpose of winding up its operations and transferring residual assets to the county.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) for the purpose of discussing the appointment to the position of Muskogee County District Court Clerk to complete the remainder of the term left open by the retirement of Paula Sexton and take any action necessary after reconvening in open session.
• Scheduling a special election for the position of Muskogee County District Court Clerk.
• Resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of mortgage release and documents related to the indenture of mortgage and a 2004 loan agreement between APC Leasing LLC and Muskogee County Industrial Authority.
