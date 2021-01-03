AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 28 regular meeting.

• Appointment of commissioners' board chairman.

• Yearly dues in the amount of $1,420 for membership with the National Association of Counties for 2021.

• Use of CARES Act money by Muskogee County Assessor's Office to pay for Pictometry through Eagle View.

• Change Order No. 3 for the Muskogee County Health Department remodel project in the amount of $1,709.25.

• Change Order No. 4 for the Muskogee County Health Department remodel project ,in the amount of $2,177.

• Change Order No. 5 for the Muskogee County Health Department remodel project ,in the amount of $1,801.75.

• Appointment of a county commissioner to the Muskogee County Health Department Board.

• Issues concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Appointment of a representative to serve on a committee to review a tax increment finance district proposal for second and third phase development of Walnut Creek Addition.

