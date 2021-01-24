AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 19 regular meeting.
• Bid No. 10: Contract with Vanish Pest & Wildlife Service for countywide trapping services.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(C)(11) for the purpose of conferring about matters pertaining to economic development, which could include financing and creating a proposal to entice a business to remain, or locate, within Muskogee County, and take appropriate action after reconvening open session if necessary.
• Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
