AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 4 regular meeting.

• Change Order No. 3 in the amount of $1,709.25 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.

• Change Order No. 4 in the amount of $2,177 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.

• Change Order No. 5 in the amount of $1,801.75 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.

• The introduction of Todd Trennepohl, Oklahoma State University Extension Office CED.

• Maintenance and support agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Idemia.

• Action concerning COVID-19 pandemic.

