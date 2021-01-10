AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 4 regular meeting.
• Change Order No. 3 in the amount of $1,709.25 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.
• Change Order No. 4 in the amount of $2,177 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.
• Change Order No. 5 in the amount of $1,801.75 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.
• The introduction of Todd Trennepohl, Oklahoma State University Extension Office CED.
• Maintenance and support agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Idemia.
• Action concerning COVID-19 pandemic.
