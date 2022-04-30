WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 25 meeting.

• Resolution authorizing the establishment of a "No Thru Trucks" designation for the segment of Wainwright Road between Old Highway 69 and Oklahoma 72.

• Cancellation of a contract between Muskogee County Board of Commissioners and Vanish Pest Control.

• Contract between Muskogee County Board of Commissioners and Muskogee City-County Port Authority for the administration of CDBG-DR grant program. 

• Presentation by Garland Co. regarding the restoration of Muskogee County Jail. 

• Expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $165,000 by District 1 for improvements to a one-mile stretch of South Gulick Street. 

