WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 25 meeting.
• Resolution authorizing the establishment of a "No Thru Trucks" designation for the segment of Wainwright Road between Old Highway 69 and Oklahoma 72.
• Cancellation of a contract between Muskogee County Board of Commissioners and Vanish Pest Control.
• Contract between Muskogee County Board of Commissioners and Muskogee City-County Port Authority for the administration of CDBG-DR grant program.
• Presentation by Garland Co. regarding the restoration of Muskogee County Jail.
• Expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $165,000 by District 1 for improvements to a one-mile stretch of South Gulick Street.
Commented
