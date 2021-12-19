AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 13 regular meeting.
• Appointment of Jeff Smith to the Muskogee City-County Transit Authority Board for a term that begins Jan. 1.
• Lease buy-out by District 3 of the following equipment from Yellowhouse Machinery: One 2016 John Deere 672GP Grader, Lease No. 65410.
• Lease-purchase by District 1 of the following equipment from Yellowhouse Machinery Co: One 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72714.
• Financing from Armstrong Bank for the lease-purchase by District 1 of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72714.
• Lease-purchase by District 1 from Yellowhouse Machinery Co of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72715.
• Financing from Armstrong Bank for lease-purchase by District 1 of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72715.
• Lease-purchase by District 1 from Yellowhouse Machinery Co of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72719.
• Financing from Armstrong Bank for lease-purchase by District 1 of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72719.
• Lease-purchase by District 3 from Yellowhouse Machinery Co., a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72716.
• Financing from Armstrong Bank for lease-purchase by District 3 of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72716.
• Lease-purchase by District 3 from Yellowhouse Machinery Co., a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72717.
• Financing from Armstrong Bank for lease-purchase by District 3 of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72717.
• Lease-purchase by District 3 of equipment from Yellowhouse Machinery Co., a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72718.
• Financing from Armstrong Bank for lease-purchase by District 3 for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Stock No. 72718.
• Application and utility permit request from Adam Pettit to bore for a water line at the following location: South 184th Street West, Boynton, east of Boynton Cemetery.
• Interlocal agreement between District 1 and the town of Fort Gibson regarding emergency repairs of a creek crossing at County Line Road and Pea Ridge.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Bid No. 31 — Six-month bids.
