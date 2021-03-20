WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 15 regular meeting.
• Public Hearing to consider application for the 2021 CDBG/CR grant.
• Resolution to make application for the 2021 CDBG/CR grant.
• Citizens Participation Plan for the 2021 CDBG/CR grant.
• Authorization for the chairman to sign all grant related documents.
• Contract with Eastern Oklahoma Development District to administer the 2021 CDBG/CR grant should it be awarded.
• Leverage resolution for the 2021 CDBG/CR grant.
• Fair Housing Resolution for Muskogee County.
• Residential anti-displacement relocation assistance plan.
• Partial payment from the Muskogee County Health Department to Magnum Construction for Phase 5 remodel.
• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $20,000 from the 105 Account to APAC for hauling road material to various sites.
• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $8,500 from the 105 Account to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment for various projects.
• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $6,000 from the 105 Account to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $5,000 from the 105 Account to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $7,000 from the 105 Account to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment for various projects.
• Issues concerning COVID-19.
• District 3 expenditure in the amount of $5,000 from the 105 Account to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Engagement letter with Turner & Associates PLC as budget maker for the county.
• Bid No. 12: Mowing for Mountain View Fire Department.
