WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 15 regular meeting.

• Public Hearing to consider application for the 2021 CDBG/CR grant.

• Resolution to make application for the 2021 CDBG/CR grant.

• Citizens Participation Plan for the 2021 CDBG/CR grant.

• Authorization for the chairman to sign all grant related documents.

• Contract with Eastern Oklahoma Development District to administer the 2021 CDBG/CR grant should it be awarded.

• Leverage resolution for the 2021 CDBG/CR grant.

• Fair Housing Resolution for Muskogee County.

• Residential anti-displacement relocation assistance plan.

• Partial payment from the Muskogee County Health Department to Magnum Construction for Phase 5 remodel.

• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $20,000 from the 105 Account to APAC for hauling road material to various sites.

• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $8,500 from the 105 Account to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment for various projects.

• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $6,000 from the 105 Account to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.

• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $5,000 from the 105 Account to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects.

• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $7,000 from the 105 Account to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment for various projects.

• Issues concerning COVID-19.

• District 3 expenditure in the amount of $5,000 from the 105 Account to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects. 

• Engagement letter with Turner & Associates PLC as budget maker for the county.

• Bid No. 12: Mowing for Mountain View Fire Department.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you