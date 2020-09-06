AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 31 regular meeting.

• Paper recycling for County Clerk’s office.

• Paper recycling for Assessor’s office.

• Paper recycling for District Attorney’s office.

• Paper recycling for Sheriff’s office.

• Paper recycling for Court Clerk’s office.

• Paper recycling for Treasurer’s office.

• Appointment of Leo Smithson to the excise board.

• Service agreement for copiers and network printers with RLC Business Services.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Bid No. 3: Fire Truck for Webbers Falls. 

