AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 31 regular meeting.
• Paper recycling for County Clerk’s office.
• Paper recycling for Assessor’s office.
• Paper recycling for District Attorney’s office.
• Paper recycling for Sheriff’s office.
• Paper recycling for Court Clerk’s office.
• Paper recycling for Treasurer’s office.
• Appointment of Leo Smithson to the excise board.
• Service agreement for copiers and network printers with RLC Business Services.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 3: Fire Truck for Webbers Falls.
