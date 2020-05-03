AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 27 regular meeting.
• Contract between District 1 and Ross Construction for an overlay project for the following streets in Summit: 50th, 51st, 52nd, 66th and 67th streets. Contract pricing pursuant to six-month bids list.
• Expenditure from 105 Account to pay for an overlay project for the following streets in Summit: 50th, 51st, 52nd, 66th and 67th streets.
• Contract between District 1 and Ross Construction for an overlay project in Oktaha: Main Street. Contract pricing pursuant to six-month bids list.
• Expenditure from 105 Account for an overlay project in Oktaha: Main Street.
• Payment of expense invoiced on 324A Claim Form for engineering services related to waterline relocation at South Fork Creek, JP#33051(07).
• Local response necessary to address issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
