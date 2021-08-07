AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 2 regular meeting and the July 30 emergency meeting.
• Item previously approved during the July 27 emergency meeting regarding the purchase of graders for the county and the minutes from the July 27 emergency meeting.
• Disposition of miscellaneous office equipment by the Muskogee County Election Board pursuant to posted list.
• Disposition of miscellaneous office equipment by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office pursuant to posted list.
• Resolution memorializing an agreement with Oklahoma Department of Transportation to replace a county bridge in District 3 over Ash Creek, NS 409 CN-018 3.85 N and 5 miles west of U.S. 64 and U.S. 62 — Project No. J3-3054(004)CI, State JP# 33054(04).
• Matters relating to COVID 19.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307.B.1 for the purpose of interview finalists seeking appointment as interim Muskogee County Treasurer and take any action necessary after reconvening in open session.
• Appoint a person to serve the remainder of an unexpired term of Muskogee County Treasurer, a post vacated by Robyn Boswell.
• Finalizing the fiscal year 2022 budget for Muskogee County.
• Bid No. 19 — Elevator Maintenance.
