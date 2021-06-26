AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 21 regular meeting.
• Take off the table the Mowing of County Properties Bid #15.
• Award the Mowing of County Properties Bid #15.
• Lease Renewal for the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund, for following Lease Purchase Agreements: Agreement #’s 511030/99-2648; 513023/99-2455; 512028/99-2649; 513027/99-2554; 513032/99-2708; 511025/99-2457/ 513029/99-2627; 512031/99-2707.
• Verification of insurance for equipment leased through the County Road and Machinery Revolving Fund.
• Application and Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas, for a Road Bore in Dist. 1 at the following location: 1.49/0.67 miles SW of SH-165 & SH-351.
Bids
Bid #17, 6 Months Bids
