AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 23 regular meeting.
• Adoption of federal procurement procedures set out in 2 CFR §200 for Muskogee County.
• Application for utility permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore within District 3 at the following locations: Border Avenue at South 70th Street West (paralleling) and West Border Avenue (paralleling).
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
