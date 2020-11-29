AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 23 regular meeting.

• Adoption of federal procurement procedures set out in 2 CFR §200 for Muskogee County.

• Application for utility permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore within District 3 at the following locations: Border Avenue at South 70th Street West (paralleling) and West Border Avenue (paralleling).

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you