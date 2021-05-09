AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 3 regular meeting.
• Road crossing permit to cut a road in District 3 at the following location: Highway 62-72 and West 53rd, 2.1 miles west.
• Reimbursement of CARES Act funds expended by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Jail and Tiger Correctional Services.
• Intergovernmental cross-deputization agreement.
• Previously approved change order for the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Resolution designating purposes for which American Rescue Plan Act for 2021 will be utilized.
• Expenditure by District 3 in the amount of $10,000 from the 105 Account to APAC for various projects.
• Expenditure by District 3 in the amount of $10,000 from the 105 Account to Youngman Rock for various projects.
• Expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects.
• Expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $8,500 from the 105 Account to Wiedel Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Expenditure by District 3 in the amount of $8,500 from the 105 Account to JSCO for hauling on various projects.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
