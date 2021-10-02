AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 27 regular meeting.
• Invoice from CODA, County Officers and Deputies Assn. for FY22 County Dues.
• Approval to make expenditures utilizing DEQ Grant Funding.
• Authorization to utilize the deductible fund for loss of a Sheriff’s vehicle damaged on 9/16/21.
• Road bore for Okmulgee Rural Water Dist 20, in District 3, at the following location: N 204th and W 10th Street crossing N 204th from east to west.
• Resolution concerning the sale of county property.
• Review and confirm benefits with AFLAC for 2022.
• Any matters relating to COVID 19.
