AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March14 regular meeting.
• Resolution to reimburse expenditures to various offices utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds in the total amount of $20,401.32.
• Application and utility permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore in District 2 at the following location:
• District 3 overlay project on West 204th Street South utilizing ARPA funds in the amount of $225,000.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Bid No. 34: Mowing for Mountain View Fire Department.
