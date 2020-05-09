WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 4 regular meeting and May 4 emergency meeting.
• Amendment to contract for the EMPG grant.
• Disposition of equipment for District 1: One Northstar power-pressure washer, Inventory ID No. 157308AB.
• Application and utility permit for District 1 submitted by Oklahoma Natural Gas, requesting to bore for a gas line at East 83rd Street South.
• Expenditure from the 105 account to APAC for various chip and seal projects in District 3.
• Contract between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Clearwater Enterprises LLC for gas service to the County Jail.
• Issues related to the Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
• Local response to any issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
