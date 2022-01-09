AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 3 regular meeting.
• Use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for purchase of Plexiglas shields by the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office for use during upcoming treasurer’s sale.
• Agreement with the city of Muskogee regarding the demolition of structure on county-owned property at 1203 E. Broadway.
• Matters related to COVID-19.
