AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the 1/10/2022 regular meeting, approval and/or modification of same.
• Janitorial contract between Muskogee County Health Department and Ashley Merie’s Cleaning.
• Application requesting utility permit for Windstream Communications at the following locations: intersection of CR890 and West Hancock Street, and South 70th Street West, heading west to CR4240, then north on CR4240 to U.S. 64.
• Lease-purchase by District 1 of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPHNF713168, in the amount of $263,974.32.
• Repurchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPHNF713168.
• Lease-purchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for the purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPHNF713168.
• Lease-purchase by District 1 of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPKNF713159, in the amount of $263,974.32.
• Repurchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial # 1DW670GPKNF713159.
• Lease-purchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for the purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPKNF713159.
• Lease-purchase by District 1 of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPJNF713115, in the amount of $263,974.32.
• Repurchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial # 1DW670GPJNF713115.
• Lease-purchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for the purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial # 1DW670GPJNF713115, by District 1.
• Purchase of air disinfection technology from BioSafe Global Technologies for Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and the County Jail.
• Contract for the purchase of air disinfection technology from BioSafe Global Technologies for Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and the County Jail.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Agreement for Workforce Development with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.