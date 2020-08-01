AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 27 regular meeting.
• Change order from Williams Contracting for negative $9,393 concerning the remodel at Muskogee County Heath Department.
• Change order from Williams Contracting for negative $30,353.00 concerning the remodel at the heath department.
• Contract between the health department and Southwest Solutions for a filing system.
• A 324A Claim Form for engineering waterline relocation for low-water crossing over South Fork Creek, JP#33051(07).
• Easement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for rights of way required for the replacement of Coody Creek Bridge at Webbers Falls Lock & Dam.
• Easement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the construction, operation and maintenance of a road and bridge located on Webbers Falls Lock & Dam.
• Contract between District 1 and Dishman Construction off six-month bid for 13th Street Project.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account to Dishman Construction for 13th Street Project in District 1.
• Agreement for work on private property to open drainage.
• Contract between District 1 and Harris Trucking off six-month bid list for projects on 13th and 133rd streets.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account to Harris Trucking for the 13th and 133rd Streets Project in District 1.
• Invoice for fiscal year 2021 membership dues to Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
• Lease agreement between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and MailFinance.
• Lease agreement between the treasurer’s office and CSG Forte Payments.
• Elevator maintenance.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• District 3 purchase of a 2006 Komatsu WA250-5L wheel loader and a 2013 Lee Boy 8510B paver off of Purple Wave Auction.
• Bid No. 1 — Fiscal year 2021 janitorial services for Muskogee County Health Department.
