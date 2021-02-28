AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 22 regular meeting and the Feb. 19 emergency meeting.
• Resolution authorizing the county's participation in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Program.
• Agreement between the Braggs Fire Department and Muskogee City-County E911 Trust Authority.
• District 2 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $39,322.89 to Cookson Hills Electric for line relocation for South Fork LWC State Project # J3-3051(04).
• Contract with GuardTronic for fire panel repair.
• Conveyance of the following county owned property: N ½ E of Alley Lot 7 Block 296 & E7.5 ADJ 1023 Mill Street.
• Resolution regarding GOLTB bonds and an order authorizing the calling and holding of an election in Muskogee County, State of Oklahoma, for the purpose of submitting to the registered voters of said county the question of the issuance of the registered bonds of said county in the sum of Twenty Million Dollars ($20,000,000) to provide funds for the purpose of economic and community development within or near Muskogee County, including job creation programs, with or without the use of other funds, levying and collecting an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in said county sufficient to pay the interest and principal on said bonds as it comes due; provided however, that in no event shall the real and personal taxable property in said county be subject to a special tax in excess of five mills on the dollar for all bonds issued pursuant to Section 35, Article X of the Oklahoma Constitution; providing for election procedures; and containing other provisions relating thereto.
• Special election proclamation and notice to be executed by the Board of County Commissioners to call a special election for approval by the voters of a general obligation limited tax bond issue and authority, setting forth the facts as required by Oklahoma Statutes, and providing for election procedures.
• Issues concerning COVID-19.
• Bid No. 11: Engineering qualification bid.
