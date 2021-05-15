AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 10 regular meeting.
• Road-crossing permit to cut a road in District 3 at the following location: Hwy 62-72 and West 53'1, 2.1 miles west.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
• Change Order for the Muskogee County Health Department remodel.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Assessor's Office and Mayhew Consulting Services LLC.
• Re-appointment of District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne as a member of the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Board of Directors.
• Request for a letter of approval from the Keefeton Fire Department to purchase fire truck off the state contract.
• Compliance Statement from District 3.
• Disposition of property identified on attached list requested by Muskogee County Clerk's Office.
• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects.
• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $20,000 from the 105 Account to APAC for hauling on various projects.
• District 1 expenditure in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Souter for hauling on various projects.
