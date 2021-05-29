WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 24 regular meeting.
• Resolution establishing the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
• Acknowledgement of the board's intent to participate in ACCO-SIF, worker’s compensation insurance.
• Choice of ACCO-SIF payment option.
• Cooperative service agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS and Wildlife Services for the provision of wildlife management services.
• Renewing an agreement for USDA APHIS-WS work on county easements.
• Transportation agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
• Application and road crossing permit from Okmulgee County RWD No. 20 for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: North 234th Street West and West 45th Street North.
• Application and road crossing permit from Okmulgee County RWD No. 20 for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: .5 and 4.05 miles NW of U.S. 62 and U.S. 69.
• Application and road crossing permit from Okmulgee County RWD No. 20 for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: 4.80.65 miles SW of SH-165 & SH-351.
• Discussion & / or possible action regarding an Application & Road Crossing Permit from Lake Region Technology & Communications, for a road bore in Dist. 1, at the following locations: Glendale Rd. & River Rd.
• Discussion & / or possible action regarding the purchase of an ambulance by Muskogee County EMS ARP account.
• Discussion & / or possible action regarding a Contract Agreement Renewal for the Emergency and Transportation Revolving, (ETR) Fund, for Fiscal Year 21/22.
• Discussion & / or possible action to go into Executive Session for the purpose of conferring with Lindsey Black on the matter of employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of any individual salaried public officer or employee; See Title 25, § 307. B. 1.
• Discussion & / or possible action to adjourn Executive Session and resume the regular meeting. See Title 25, § 307. B. 1.
9:30
Bids – Dist. 2 Bridge, Bid #14
