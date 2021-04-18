AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 12, 2021 meeting.
• Lease Purchase between District 3 & ODOT, for a 2021 Freightliner 114 SD 10-Wheel Dump Truck, serial # 1FVSG3DV4MHMU6921, through the Revolving Fund.
• Resolutions for Disposing of Equipment from Dist. 2 for the following items: (2) OKI Microline 490 Printers, Serial # AK55027046EO & Serial # AK55027044EO; (2) Cobra Radios29LTD Classic, serial # W404098436 & W608290968.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Souter Limestone for gravel, for various projects in the amount of $10,000.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to APAC for gravel, for various projects in the amount of $20,000.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Wiedel Trucking for hauling & equipment, for various projects in the amount of $8,500.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $15,000.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $8,500.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects in the amount of $15,000.
• Change Order #1 for the Health Department Phase 5 Remodel.
• Change Order #2 for the Health Department Phase 5 Remodel.
• Change Order #3 for the Health Department Phase 5 Remodel.
• Contract with Jeff Andrews concerning mechanical issues with the Health Department building.
• Application & Utility Permit from Muskogee County Rural Water Dist. #4, to cut county road W. 53rd St. S., located 2.1 miles west of 62/72 and W. 53rd St. South, for water line installation.
• Take off the table Bid #13, Request for Qualifications for Scoping & Engineering on Flooding Mitigation.
• Bid #13, Request for Qualifications for Scoping & Engineering on Flooding Mitigation.
• Possible action concerning COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.