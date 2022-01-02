AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 27 regular meeting. 

• Quote from Dobson Fiber for installation of a circuit and addition of charges to monthly billing.

• Bid No. 31 — Six-month bid award for District 1.

• Bid No. 31 — Six-month bid award for District 2.

• Bid No. 31 — Six-month bid award for District 3.

• Quote for District 1 drive-through window for safety of employees.

• Quote for District 1 awnings for safety of employees.

• Matters related to COVID-19.  

