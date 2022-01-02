AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 27 regular meeting.
• Quote from Dobson Fiber for installation of a circuit and addition of charges to monthly billing.
• Bid No. 31 — Six-month bid award for District 1.
• Bid No. 31 — Six-month bid award for District 2.
• Bid No. 31 — Six-month bid award for District 3.
• Quote for District 1 drive-through window for safety of employees.
• Quote for District 1 awnings for safety of employees.
• Matters related to COVID-19.
