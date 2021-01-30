AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 28 regular meeting.
• Change Order No. 3 in the amount of $1,709.25 for remodeling work at the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Change Order No. 4 in the amount of $2,177 for remodeling work at the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Change Order No. 5 in the amount of $1,801.75 for remodeling work at the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Partial payment by Muskogee County Health Department to Williams Contracting for the remodel project in the amount of $100,240.42.
• Contract between Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and REVEAL for support and maintenance in the amount of $5,160.
• Contract between Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and REVEAL for support and maintenance in the amount of $803.38.
• Presentations by the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and Muskogee County Economic Authority regarding general obligation limited-tax bond proposals.
• Public meeting about general obligation limited tax bond proposals.
• Procuring an application for FEMA Advanced Assistance Grant.
• Posting for procurement of a Request for Qualifications and Request for Proposals for FEMA Advanced Assistance Grant.
• Agreement with Eastern Oklahoma Development District for the administration of a grant for CDBG-DR funds.
• Presentation of information about the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program and a resolution authorizing county participation.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
