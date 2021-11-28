AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the NOV. 22  regular meeting.

• Surplus of the following equipment by District 1: (2) Computer HP22G45FF Workstations, Serial #’s MXL91629Q4 & MXL9131NGD.

• Convening an executive session with Mike Miller, Marlon Coleman and Jennifer Swezey to discuss possible partnership the city of Muskogee in upcoming infrastructure projects pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 C.11 and take action, if necessary, after reconvening open session. 

• Matters relating to COVID-19.

• Disposing of the following Equipment by District 1: (2) Computer HP22G45FF Workstations, Serial #’s MXL91629Q4 & MXL9131NGD.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you