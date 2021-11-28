AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the NOV. 22 regular meeting.
• Surplus of the following equipment by District 1: (2) Computer HP22G45FF Workstations, Serial #’s MXL91629Q4 & MXL9131NGD.
• Convening an executive session with Mike Miller, Marlon Coleman and Jennifer Swezey to discuss possible partnership the city of Muskogee in upcoming infrastructure projects pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 C.11 and take action, if necessary, after reconvening open session.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Disposing of the following Equipment by District 1: (2) Computer HP22G45FF Workstations, Serial #’s MXL91629Q4 & MXL9131NGD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.