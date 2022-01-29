WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 24 regular meeting.
• Online time clock support agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Lathem Time.
• Declaration of surplus property from Muskogee County Election Board for the following items: (22) Metal Ballot Boxes, No ID; 35 Hard Shell Supply Cases, No ID; 15 wood, Vote Here signs on metal stands, No ID; Wood and metal, 6-foot folding table, No ID.
• Application for Road Crossing Permit from Windstream Communications at the following location: along County Road 4340 from U.S. 64 to EW 104.
• Application for Road Crossing Permit from Windstream Communications at the following location: starting at U.S. 64 and County Road 920, proceeding along the north side rights of way of CR 920 to CR 4250, along east side of rights of way to CR 890, proceeding along north side of CR 890 to existing POP site and hand hole.
• Application for Road Crossing Permit from Windstream Communications at the following location: starting from hand hole at northwest intersection of U.S. 64 and Cypress Street, proceeding west along the north side of Cypress Street to NS 411, proceeding along east side of NS 411 to Duncan Avenue, proceeding along the north side of Duncan Avenue to U.S. 64 intersection.
• Annual dues for National Association of Counties membership, calendar year 2022.
• Treasurer's Sale of county-owned property to be sold below the amount of ad valorem taxes owed at the time of original resale.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
