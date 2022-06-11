AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 6 regular meeting.
• Government Product Lease Agreement of Quadient Leasing with the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office for postage meter rental agreement.
• Purchase Order-Lease of Quadient Leasing with the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office for station folder inserter, software and professional services.
• Cooperative Service Agreement with the US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).
• Emergency Bridge Replacement for 73rd Street in Braggs, District 1, for up to $150,000.00 to be paid out of RDCF.
