AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 6 regular meeting.

• Government Product Lease Agreement of Quadient Leasing with the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office for postage meter rental agreement.

• Purchase Order-Lease of Quadient Leasing with the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office for station folder inserter, software and professional services.

• Cooperative Service Agreement with the US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

• Emergency Bridge Replacement for 73rd Street in Braggs, District 1, for up to $150,000.00 to be paid out of RDCF. 

