AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 29 regular meeting.
• Surplus of the following equipment by Mountain View Fire Department: (1) 1990 American General Truck, VIN#2302705.
• Memorandum of understanding with Cherokee Nation for the Tribal Transportation Road Program.
• Medical contract between Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Michael S. Smith, a nurse practitioner.
• Convene an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307.C.11 to discuss with Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller, Mayor Marlon Coleman and Assistant City Manager Jennifer Swezey economic development in Muskogee County and related infrastructure projects, taking any necessary action after reconvening in open session.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Bid No. 29 – Fence for District 2 Barn.
• Bid No. 30 – Printing ballots for the Muskogee County Election Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.