AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 13 regular meeting.
• Ttle sheet Muskogee County – District 3 Salt Creek – Bridge & Approach Plans JP 33053(04) State Aid Project STP-251D(136)CI7.
• Internet Auction Agreement between the Election Board and Purple Wave Auction.
• Agreement between Warner volunteer Fire Department and Muskogee City County E 911 Trust Authority
• Disposition of the following property for the County Treasurer’s Office (1) HP Laserjet Pro, ID# C-221-58
• Contract on project for Strickland Bridge Over Sulfur Creek Local ID# 187, NBI#04141.
• Presentation of rates for Life, Vision, Dental, and Medical Insurance Employee Benefits and, Renewal of benefits for FY22.
• CONSIDERATION, DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF A TRUST INDENTURE CREATING THE FERN MOUNTAIN ADVENTURE TRUST, AS A PUBLIC TRUST FOR THE BENEFIT OF MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA; ACCEPTING BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN AND TO THE TRUST INDENTURE FOR AND ON BEHALF OF MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA; AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND THE COUNTY CLERK TO EXECUTE AND DELIVER AN ACCEPTANCE OF BENEFIFICAL INTEREST; AND OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO.
• Any matters relating to COVID 19.
• Bids
• Janitorial bid for Health Department Bid #24
• County Courthouse Complex/Jail Elevator Maintenance Bid #25
• New business.
