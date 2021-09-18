AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 13 regular meeting.

• Ttle sheet Muskogee County – District 3 Salt Creek – Bridge & Approach Plans JP 33053(04) State Aid Project STP-251D(136)CI7.

• Internet Auction Agreement between the Election Board and Purple Wave Auction.

• Agreement between Warner volunteer Fire Department and Muskogee City County E 911 Trust Authority

• Disposition of the following property for the County Treasurer’s Office (1) HP Laserjet Pro, ID# C-221-58

• Contract on project for Strickland Bridge Over Sulfur Creek Local ID# 187, NBI#04141.

• Presentation of rates for Life, Vision, Dental, and Medical Insurance Employee Benefits and, Renewal of benefits for FY22.

• CONSIDERATION, DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF A TRUST INDENTURE CREATING THE FERN MOUNTAIN ADVENTURE TRUST, AS A PUBLIC TRUST FOR THE BENEFIT OF MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA; ACCEPTING BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN AND TO THE TRUST INDENTURE FOR AND ON BEHALF OF MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA; AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND THE COUNTY CLERK TO EXECUTE AND DELIVER AN ACCEPTANCE OF BENEFIFICAL INTEREST; AND OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO.

• Any matters relating to COVID 19.

• Bids

• Janitorial bid for Health Department Bid #24 

• County Courthouse Complex/Jail Elevator Maintenance Bid #25

• New business.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you