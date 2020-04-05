WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
INFORMATION: The meeting will be streamed on the Muskogee County Facebook page in an effort to promote social distancing and minimize the number of people gathered at the public meeting.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 30 regular meeting.
• Agreement with USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services Division for wildlife damage management activities.
• Equipment lease between the Muskogee County Election Board and Dotcom Leasing LLC.
• Bridge reports and approval of invoices.
• Bid No. 13 – Weed spraying in district rights of way.
• Lease agreement between Warner Volunteer Fire Department and Armstrong Bank for the purchase of a fire truck.
• 324A Claim form for water line relocation engineering project at bridge over Sams Creek, JP#33052(07).
• Change order from Pinnacle Telecom, adding a fax line for the Muskogee County Clerk’s Office.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Payment from the 105 Account to Graves Trucking from District 3 for hauling materials.
• Payment from the 105 Account to APAC by District 3 for chips to chip and seal roads.
