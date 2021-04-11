AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 5 regular meeting.
• Juvenile detention agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office.
• Detention service agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Tulsa County.
• IT services agreement between the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office, CLGT and AF3 Technical Solutions LLC.
• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $8,500 to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment for various projects.
• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $15,000to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $8,500 to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $15,000 to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects.
• District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $25,000 to Ergon CRS2 Plus Oil for chip and seal and laying asphalt on various projects.
• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $10,000 to Weidel Trucking for hauling to various sites.
• Resolution authorizing the disposition of equipment from District 1 inventory, including the following items: two 24” LCD Monitors, Serial Nos. MMLWAAA0017240954E8528 and MMLWAAA001724093498528; one Dell Windows 7 Pro OA Computer, Serial No. 2YRTG-8BF75-Y7WTW69-W9XVX.
• Change Order for the Muskogee County Health Department Phase 5 remodel contract.
• Contract with Jeff Andrews for work related to mechanical issues at the Muskogee County Health Department building.
• District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $10,000 to Weidel Trucking for hauling to various project locations.
• Issues related to COVID-19.
• Bid No. 13: Request for Qualifications — Scoping and engineering for flood mitigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.