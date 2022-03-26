AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 21 regular meeting.
• District 1 proposal to accept Cemetery Road into county inventory for access to Hughart Cemetery. Legal description: A part of the SW 1/4 of Section 14, Township 13N, Range 20E.
• Plat from ABC Holdings LLC of Dawson Ridge South, described more precisely as a tract of land located in the NW ¼ of Section 8, Township 15N, Range 20E of the IB&M, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Bid No. 37: R&R Building automation systems controllers, software and boiler repair at the county jail.
