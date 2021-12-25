AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 20 regular meeting.
• Annual membership dues to the National Association of Counties.
• Quote from Dobson Fiber for installation of a circuit and addition of charges to monthly billing.
• Bid No. 31: Six-months bids for road materials.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Acceptance of the Fiscal Year 2022 REAP Grant.
