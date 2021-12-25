AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 20 regular meeting.

• Annual membership dues to the National Association of Counties.

• Quote from Dobson Fiber for installation of a circuit and addition of charges to monthly billing.

• Bid No. 31: Six-months bids for road materials. 

• Matters relating to COVID-19.

• Acceptance of the Fiscal Year 2022 REAP Grant.

