AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 14 regular meeting.
Consider:
• Paper recycling for County Clerk’s office.
• Paper recycling for Assessor’s office.
• Paper recycling for District Attorney’s office.
• Paper recycling for Sheriff’s office.
• Paper recycling for Court Clerk’s office.
• Paper recycling for Treasurer’s office.
• Confirmation of the appointment of Tim Wheeler to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve four year terms, respectively through August 30, 2024.
• Confirmation of the appointment of David P. Jones to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve four year terms, respectively through August 30, 2024.
• Confirmation of the appointment of John A. Schilt to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve four year terms, respectively through August 30, 2024.
• Trust Indenture for the creation of a Muskogee County Trust Authority.
• Interlocal Agreement between District 1 and the Town of Fort Gibson for asphalt overlay on Willey Road.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 2 to reimburse for various overlay projects.
• Disposition of equipment from the Treasurer’s Office for the following: (3) Filing Cabinets, ID# C-104-13-1-2-3.
• Letter of Authorization to Spark Services for Internet Service/Domain Name/Registration.
• Application & Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a Road Bore on South Gulick Street, 2.19 miles south & 1.29 miles east of U.S. 64 & Oklahoma165.
• Agreement with Cherokee Temps.
• Product Lease Agreement between the Election Board and Quadient Leasing.
• Presentation from Dylan Lucht concerning insurance rates and options.
• Public and employee entrance to the County Services Building.
• Address any issues related to COVID-19.
• Finalization of the FY21 County Budget.
• Expenditure from the 105 account, by Dist. 3, To Ergon.
