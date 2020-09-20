AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 14 regular meeting.

Consider: 

• Paper recycling for County Clerk’s office. 

• Paper recycling for Assessor’s office.

• Paper recycling for District Attorney’s office.

• Paper recycling for Sheriff’s office.

• Paper recycling for Court Clerk’s office.

• Paper recycling for Treasurer’s office.

• Confirmation of the appointment of  Tim Wheeler to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve four year terms, respectively through August 30, 2024.

• Confirmation of the appointment of  David P. Jones to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve four year terms, respectively through August 30, 2024.

• Confirmation of the appointment of John A. Schilt to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve four year terms, respectively through August 30, 2024.

• Trust Indenture for the creation of a Muskogee County Trust Authority.

• Interlocal Agreement between District 1 and the Town of Fort Gibson for asphalt overlay on Willey Road.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 2 to reimburse for various overlay projects.

• Disposition of equipment from the Treasurer’s Office for the following: (3) Filing Cabinets, ID# C-104-13-1-2-3.

• Letter of Authorization to Spark Services for Internet Service/Domain Name/Registration.

• Application & Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a Road Bore on South Gulick Street, 2.19 miles south & 1.29 miles east of U.S. 64 & Oklahoma165.

• Agreement with Cherokee Temps.

• Product Lease Agreement between the Election Board and Quadient Leasing.

• Presentation from Dylan Lucht concerning insurance rates and options.

• Public and employee entrance to the County Services Building.

• Address any issues related to COVID-19.

• Finalization of the FY21 County Budget.

• Expenditure from the 105 account, by Dist. 3, To Ergon.

