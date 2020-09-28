AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 21 regular meeting, the Sept. 14 special meeting and the Sept. 25 special meeting.

Consider:

• Product Lease Agreement between the Election Board and Quadient Leasing.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account to APAC in the amount of $50,000.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account to Souter in the amount of $50,000.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account to Richard Summerlin Trucking in the amount of $35,000.

• Agreement between Warner Fire Department and the Muskogee 911 Trust Authority.

• Lease Purchase between the Muskogee County Health Dept. and MailFinance.

• Appointment of Marie Synar to the Eastern Oklahoma Library System’s Board of Trustees.

• Public and employee entrance to the County Services Building.

• Resolution approving the terms and conditions of a Trust Indenture creating a public trust for the benefit of Muskogee County, Oklahoma; accepting beneficial interest in and to the Trust Indenture for and on behalf of Muskogee County, Oklahoma; Authorizing and directing the Chairman of the County Commissioners and the County Clerk to execute and deliver an acceptance of beneficial interest; and other provisions relating thereto.

• Address any issues related to COVID-19.

• Quote from Proseal Inc. to Dist. 2 for asphalt rejuvenator application.

• Bids - Muskogee County Health Department Phase 5 Remodel, Bid #4.

