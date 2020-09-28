AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 21 regular meeting, the Sept. 14 special meeting and the Sept. 25 special meeting.
Consider:
• Product Lease Agreement between the Election Board and Quadient Leasing.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account to APAC in the amount of $50,000.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account to Souter in the amount of $50,000.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account to Richard Summerlin Trucking in the amount of $35,000.
• Agreement between Warner Fire Department and the Muskogee 911 Trust Authority.
• Lease Purchase between the Muskogee County Health Dept. and MailFinance.
• Appointment of Marie Synar to the Eastern Oklahoma Library System’s Board of Trustees.
• Public and employee entrance to the County Services Building.
• Resolution approving the terms and conditions of a Trust Indenture creating a public trust for the benefit of Muskogee County, Oklahoma; accepting beneficial interest in and to the Trust Indenture for and on behalf of Muskogee County, Oklahoma; Authorizing and directing the Chairman of the County Commissioners and the County Clerk to execute and deliver an acceptance of beneficial interest; and other provisions relating thereto.
• Address any issues related to COVID-19.
• Quote from Proseal Inc. to Dist. 2 for asphalt rejuvenator application.
• Bids - Muskogee County Health Department Phase 5 Remodel, Bid #4.
