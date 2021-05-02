AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 26 regular meeting.
• Closing roads in District 3, providing notice to landowners, and setting of a public hearing date for the following roads: the County Road N 4330, running north and south between SECTIONS 4 & 5 in T15N R19E and County Road E 0840 running along the northeast line of the 10 acres SW SW (LOT 5) TO USA and the same road running east and west between SECTIONS 4 & 9 OF T15N R19E.
• Road-crossing permit to cut a road in District 3 at the following location: Highway 62-72 and West 53rd Street, 2.1 miles west.
• Detention services agreement with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
• Change order for the Muskogee County Health Department remodeling project.
• Purchase orders for the Muskogee County Health Department remodel.
• Reimbursement of CARES Act funds expended by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.
• Expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects.
• Expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $10,000 from the 105 Account to Souter for various projects.
• Expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $20,000 from the 105 Account to APAC for various projects.
• Issues concerning COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.