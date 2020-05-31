AGENDA: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 26 regular meeting.

• Payment for a filing system for the Muskogee County Health Department.

• Partial payment to Williams Contracting for work completed on the fourth phase of the Muskogee County Health Department's remodeling project.

• Disposal of the following equipment from the Muskogee County Health Department: one pharmacy refrigerator, Inventory ID# 222.009.

• Issues related to Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Six-month bids for materials. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you